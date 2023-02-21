New Content Update!

Hello!

A late-night update (3AM here!) is out now! This update was planned for tomorrow, however, it comes early! Some new features and more!

Changes:

-Added a statistics screen. This shows all your previous run statistics such as total deaths, chests, damage received, damage dealt total, shots fired, food, drink, floors climbed, floors descended, backcoin, items sold, bought, etc. Note that as this is a new feature, it will start from zero from the update and will be unable to account for information prior to this update

-New entity: Deathmoths. These entities have a low chance of spawning on any level. Unlike normal entities that chase you, these entities instead fly around at high speed and won't chase you, however, if you're unfortunate enough to be in their flight path and be hit by them, you'll take some damage and likely be poisoned. If you hear the loud sound of insect wings beating, it's time to take cover!

-Added an achievement for consuming 25 food items in total

-Added an achievement for consuming 50 food items in total

-Added an achievement for drinking 25 liquid items in total

-Added an achievement for drinking 50 liquid items in total

-Added an achievement for encountering death moths

-added a special baseball bat weapon

-Fixed the vendor item text overlapping with the description

-Improved the lighting of lantern/fire lights so they are no longer "white artificial light"

-Fixed many typos

-Added multiplayer leaderboards! There are now separate leaderboards for multiplayer runs, including both positive and negative levels! You can now get onto the leaderboards with friends.

-Various other minor fixes/tweaks etc...

As always, a new update will be soon!

Cheers!