四分之三空间站 update for 21 February 2023

"Planting Flowers in Early Spring" version update log

21 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Relevant content of the activity of "Planting Flowers in Early Spring";
  2. The new game "Virus War" is launched;
  3. The new mini-game "Ring" is launched;
  4. Added props "camera";
  5. Other game optimizations and known bug modifications.

