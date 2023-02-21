- Relevant content of the activity of "Planting Flowers in Early Spring";
- The new game "Virus War" is launched;
- The new mini-game "Ring" is launched;
- Added props "camera";
- Other game optimizations and known bug modifications.
四分之三空间站 update for 21 February 2023
"Planting Flowers in Early Spring" version update log
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update