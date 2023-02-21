 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PIXELS: Digital Creatures update for 21 February 2023

Pixels Update 0.70.6 - Gear System, Mystery Tiles, New Pixel Monkeye, and More!

Share · View all patches · Build 10597958 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.70.6 Changes

We hope players enjoy version 70.6! Included is the Gear System, Mystery Tile Updates, and New Pixel Monkeye, and more!

Pixels

  • New Pixel: Monkeye: Our first voltage pixel! use Monkeye to shock your foes with his variety of abilities, including new status effect, absorb!

Mystery Tiles

  • Mystery Tile UI Overhaul
  • Replacing black market tile with new gear focused tile. A Special Lionel will like to help you out...
  • Virtualizer UI update to match the new UI style, more mystery tile replacements coming soon...

Equipment Screen

  • Equipment system has been added. With new UI and Gear Feature.
  • Five different gears to equip to passively increase the power of your pixels.
  • Meals to come...

Misc.

  • Pause menu and confirmation UI updates.
  • Map arrow update with new 2d animated arrow
  • Item overhaul, items have had names changed, images updated, prices changes, and some items have been removed/added for smoother gameplay.
  • New Status Effect: Absorb! - Drains hp from the foe and gives to the user.

Bugs

  • Fixed camera issue with The EYE where the intro camera was at the wrong position.
  • FIxed camera issue with The EYE where camera was stuck on player's victory camera during EYE battle.




Changed files in this update

Depot 1712751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link