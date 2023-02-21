 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AIDroneSim update for 21 February 2023

AiDroneSim 1.39 : Lost Bando

Share · View all patches · Build 10597845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Map : Lost Bando

New features

  • Achievements
    For now, all the achievements are on the new maps. Check the dives and small passages to unlock !
    Achievement are only for fun & challenge.

  • It's now possible to update a scenery to the steam Workshop.
    This is not possible for tracks, as they need to be unique for ghosts and leaderboards. For Tracks, simply create a V2, v3, etc.
    How to Update your map :

    • Subscribe to your own scenery from steam workshop.
    • Edit this subscribed scenery (you know it's the one from Steam workshop, and not your local one, because there is a "[Shared]" in the track description)
    • Upload it as usual.

  • Nvidia DLSS
    Available on the display settings screen for compatible GPUs. This can improve your framerate, depending on your setup.

  • Nvidia Reflex
    Available on the display settings screen for compatible GPUs. When enabled, this improve the controller-to-screen latency.

  • Video help when setting up controller axis on mode 2 (beginner friendly)

Fixes

  • Editor : improved object import, there should be less issues with textures when importing .obj files.
  • Misc. fixes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

AIDroneSim Main Windows Depot 1608561
  • Loading history…
AIDroneSim Main MacOS Depot 1608562
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link