AiDroneSim 1.39 : Lost Bando

New Map : Lost Bando
New features
-
Achievements
For now, all the achievements are on the new maps. Check the dives and small passages to unlock !
Achievement are only for fun & challenge.
-
It's now possible to update a scenery to the steam Workshop.
This is not possible for tracks, as they need to be unique for ghosts and leaderboards. For Tracks, simply create a V2, v3, etc.
How to Update your map :
- Subscribe to your own scenery from steam workshop.
- Edit this subscribed scenery (you know it's the one from Steam workshop, and not your local one, because there is a "[Shared]" in the track description)
- Upload it as usual.
-
Nvidia DLSS
Available on the display settings screen for compatible GPUs. This can improve your framerate, depending on your setup.
-
Nvidia Reflex
Available on the display settings screen for compatible GPUs. When enabled, this improve the controller-to-screen latency.
-
Video help when setting up controller axis on mode 2 (beginner friendly)
Fixes
- Editor : improved object import, there should be less issues with textures when importing .obj files.
- Misc. fixes and improvements.
Changed files in this update