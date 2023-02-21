AiDroneSim 1.39 : Lost Bando

Achievements

For now, all the achievements are on the new maps. Check the dives and small passages to unlock !

Achievement are only for fun & challenge.

It's now possible to update a scenery to the steam Workshop.

This is not possible for tracks, as they need to be unique for ghosts and leaderboards. For Tracks, simply create a V2, v3, etc.

How to Update your map : Subscribe to your own scenery from steam workshop.

Edit this subscribed scenery (you know it's the one from Steam workshop, and not your local one, because there is a "[Shared]" in the track description)

Upload it as usual.

Nvidia DLSS

Available on the display settings screen for compatible GPUs. This can improve your framerate, depending on your setup.

Nvidia Reflex

Available on the display settings screen for compatible GPUs. When enabled, this improve the controller-to-screen latency.