Demeo update for 21 February 2023

Game Update - Bug Fixes, Graphics Improvements & Achievements!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings adventurers,

Today we’re welcoming new players to the game and we also took the opportunity to implement some fixes.

Patch notes

  • Loading a saved game will now set it to private by default.
  • Added an option for the host in the settings menu to change the privacy of a game while playing.
  • Added the possibility to open the VR hand menu while selecting heroes.
  • Added an indication of unplayable cards for downed heroes.
  • Updated the 3D models of several monsters.
  • Added easier user reporting.
  • Added achievements.
  • Improved the visuals of the basement.
  • Demeo can now be played with users on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2.

See you out there!
- The Demeo Team

