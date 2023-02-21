Game Update - Bug Fixes, Graphics Improvements & Achievements!

Share · View all patches · Build 10597766 · Last edited 21 February 2023 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Greetings adventurers,

Today we’re welcoming new players to the game and we also took the opportunity to implement some fixes.

Patch notes

Loading a saved game will now set it to private by default.

Added an option for the host in the settings menu to change the privacy of a game while playing.

Added the possibility to open the VR hand menu while selecting heroes.

Added an indication of unplayable cards for downed heroes.

Updated the 3D models of several monsters.

Added easier user reporting.

Added achievements.

Improved the visuals of the basement.

Demeo can now be played with users on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2.

See you out there!

- The Demeo Team