Game Update - Bug Fixes, Graphics Improvements & Achievements!

Greetings adventurers,
Today we’re welcoming new players to the game and we also took the opportunity to implement some fixes.
Patch notes
- Loading a saved game will now set it to private by default.
- Added an option for the host in the settings menu to change the privacy of a game while playing.
- Added the possibility to open the VR hand menu while selecting heroes.
- Added an indication of unplayable cards for downed heroes.
- Updated the 3D models of several monsters.
- Added easier user reporting.
- Added achievements.
- Improved the visuals of the basement.
- Demeo can now be played with users on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2.
See you out there!
- The Demeo Team
Changed files in this update