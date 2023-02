Share · View all patches · Build 10597736 · Last edited 21 February 2023 – 01:59:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



A new item pack "Item Pack "SAZABI"" is now available in our store.

Item Pack "SAZABI"

Price

780EC

Sales period

February 20, 2023 17:00 - the start of maintenance on March 8 (PST)

Content

▼ MVP

・Enemy Unit Destroyed

▼ Portrait

・Sazabi Ver.2