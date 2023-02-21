1.0.9 Achievement Hotfix

Patch Notes

Steam now correctly unlocks stat-linked achievements when conditions are met (achievement progress on a player profile is updated when the game closes if the achievement is not unlocked in play)

Achievement Data is saved locally for offline play, Achievements that had been completed but not been unlocked will unlock automatically on save load.

NOTE:

The following achievement's offline tracking was not saved correctly prior to this patch, so these achievements will not be auto-unlocked on this new fix.

-Let's Try That Again

-Gotta Go Fast

-It's a Bird, Its a Plane

All Achievement IDs are now correctly tracked locally offline and report progress correctly.

Known Issues

We are aware that the difficulty of S ranking certain levels is significantly higher than intended. We are reviewing the scoring and should address this in a future patch.