Update #15 v0.82.4 Patch

v0.82.4 Release Notes
Thanks so much for your feedback, everyone! I have a few more bug fixes and improves for you today, enjoy! More good stuff coming soon.
- Veil no longer blocks an ally from targeting them at range, as indicated in the keyword description, "May not be directly targeted by enemies at range"
- Winston’s time bomb and the Time Bomb spell can now target and destroy obstacles
- Demolish spell cost increased from 1 to 2. Additionally, Demolish explosion now gains the Knockback (2) bonus from Antarus, Battle Mage. Added Fire damage to the card text.
- Enrage can now stack and gives Knockback (2) instead of 1 in addition to +2/+2 until end of turn.
- Fixed bug where the Fairy Wishgiver was not granting players the wishes she promised
- Antarus, Battle Mage, now adds his damage spell Knockback (2) bonus to enemies with armor who are hit but not injured because the armor stopped the damage.
- Forcefield gained the Gravity tag and now negates gravity effects including Knockback and pull. The wording has been changed from "prevent incoming damage" to "Negate gravity, attack and spell damage until melee attacked" to make it more clear that it does not protect against hexes such as the Poison spell. Additionally, the forcefield is a half-bubble, not covering below your feet, so if you choose to walk into a spike, fire, or trap, you will bring that inside the bubble and get hurt.
- Fixed bug where units critically injured by the Psychic Blast spell were not being controlled by the caster of the spell.
- Fixed bug where return from deep water marker was being placed on tiles occupied by terrain.
- Fixed Collide effect so that it properly deals damage on melee attack, even if the target is knocked back. Previously, observed that hitting a Bramble Elemental with a knockback attack would avoid being injured by its collide damage.
- Fixed bug that prevented taking a tour with Roy Blanchard in French translation (Thanks Zekian)
Changed files in this update