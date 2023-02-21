 Skip to content

Poly Party update for 21 February 2023

Quick patch - Fixed vehicle movement issue

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vehicles were softlocked due to port conversion, changes have been made, should be able to drive with keyboard now. Also, mouse can be used to circle player now

