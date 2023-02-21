Feb 19th - Hotfix #2

Changes for a few issues we ran into when testing, and balancing changes:
- Frozen Fort music should play for all now
- Shrunk heretic sword + legion axe as they took a lot of screen space
- A bug where sound would be distorted if traveling to a new level underwater should be fixed now
- Making a new character will clear out the save slot you're using, as opposed to doing a character 'merge' of saves
- Added green markers over player head to make them visually easier to see
- Versus UI should be correct for clients now
- Adjusted water in hub that made it difficult to swim upwards sometimes
- Client players should have an easier time customizing their characters now in co-op
- Fixed some Otter animation issues with power attacks
- Changed deathmatch rules to be lives based as opposed to kill count (This is incomplete - Currently working on a way to change rule values)
Other Balancing changes:
- Light attacks no longer take stamina (for most weapons)
- Charge/heavy attacks now take considerable stamina (for most weapons)
- Kicks now take 75% less stamina to use
- Slide kicks now take stamina on use
