Zofia update for 21 February 2023

Feb 19th - Hotfix #2

Zofia update for 21 February 2023

Feb 19th - Hotfix #2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes for a few issues we ran into when testing, and balancing changes:

  • Frozen Fort music should play for all now
  • Shrunk heretic sword + legion axe as they took a lot of screen space
  • A bug where sound would be distorted if traveling to a new level underwater should be fixed now
  • Making a new character will clear out the save slot you're using, as opposed to doing a character 'merge' of saves
  • Added green markers over player head to make them visually easier to see
  • Versus UI should be correct for clients now
  • Adjusted water in hub that made it difficult to swim upwards sometimes
  • Client players should have an easier time customizing their characters now in co-op
  • Fixed some Otter animation issues with power attacks
  • Changed deathmatch rules to be lives based as opposed to kill count (This is incomplete - Currently working on a way to change rule values)

Other Balancing changes:

  • Light attacks no longer take stamina (for most weapons)
  • Charge/heavy attacks now take considerable stamina (for most weapons)
  • Kicks now take 75% less stamina to use
  • Slide kicks now take stamina on use

