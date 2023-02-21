Update Ver. 1.0.1b - 23

This update list only shows relevant things that might be of interest to the user.
New
Added languages
- German
- Vietnamese
- Bulgarian
- Turkish
- Romanian
- Hungarian
- Swedish
- Norwegian
- Finnish
- Dutch
- Danish
- Polish
- Portuguese - Portugal
- Japanese
- Russian
- Chinese (simplified)
- Spanish - Spain
- Italian
- French
Changed files in this update