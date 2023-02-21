 Skip to content

PolyRoyale update for 21 February 2023

Update Ver. 1.0.1b - 23

Build 10597459 · Last edited 21 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New

Added languages

  • German
  • Vietnamese
  • Bulgarian
  • Turkish
  • Romanian
  • Hungarian
  • Swedish
  • Norwegian
  • Finnish
  • Dutch
  • Danish
  • Polish
  • Portuguese - Portugal
  • Japanese
  • Russian
  • Chinese (simplified)
  • Spanish - Spain
  • Italian
  • French
