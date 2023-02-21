 Skip to content

Fargone update for 21 February 2023

Performance optimisations and bug fixes | TOTH - 0.1.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10597404 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Sorry for this patch taking longer than planned, I have had a busy few days and have also been working on the next big update alongside this patch! This patch has a fair few performance optimisations and fixes for the most commonly found bugs. Thanks for playing Fargone!

Added

-Added first version of new occlusion culling system to improve performance (this will be further tweaked so expect better results in the coming weeks)

Changed

-Changed LOD system to improve performance
-Combined meshes to reduce GPU usage in some cases
-Tweaked weather effects to increase performance
-Tweaked vegetation generation to lower memory usage caused by the system
-Reduced sound of snow footsteps
-Increased certain weather sfx

Fixed

-Fixed audio not starting when loading game
-Fixed certain quests not triggering, this was a global bug that could affect any quest after reloading
-Fixed bunker master not being visible in days end bar
-Fixed Kritch attachments not displaying correctly
-Fixed VSS scope not being aligned correctly
-Fixed floating objects scattered around the map
-Fixed some collisions not working at the factory

