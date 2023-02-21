Be Hero - Hotfix #1

Be Hero - Version 0.95a Hotfix
Fixes:
- Fixed various bugs related to the use of chests
- Fixed an issue that makes clones of the Backyard chest
- Fixed Nina's house colliders
- Visual fixes do Nina's house
- Fixed the colliders of some fences in the Farms area
- Fixed the dialog for interacting with the Oldman's bedroom door
- Fixes to a area changer trigger
- Fixed a dialog with Bock (english version)
- Fixed an issue that prevented the player avatar from being displayed properly on the Quest menu
- Fixed an issued related to a tavern door
Changed depots in testbranch branch