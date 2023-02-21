 Skip to content

Be Hero update for 21 February 2023

Be Hero - Hotfix #1

Be Hero - Version 0.95a Hotfix

Fixes:

  • Fixed various bugs related to the use of chests
  • Fixed an issue that makes clones of the Backyard chest
  • Fixed Nina's house colliders
  • Visual fixes do Nina's house
  • Fixed the colliders of some fences in the Farms area
  • Fixed the dialog for interacting with the Oldman's bedroom door
  • Fixes to a area changer trigger
  • Fixed a dialog with Bock (english version)
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the player avatar from being displayed properly on the Quest menu
  • Fixed an issued related to a tavern door

