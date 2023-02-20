 Skip to content

Wild West Dynasty update for 20 February 2023

Hotfix 0.1.7429

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added
  • Saving of the selected language
  • Saving of chest content in players houses
Fixed
  • Loading of quest markers and progression (to prevent other unpredictable problems we strongy suggenst to start a bew game)
  • Shed interactable after load
  • Workshop interactable after load
  • Issue with warehouse inventory display bug
  • Issue with restoring items in inventory
Updated
  • Decimals for prices adjusted
  • Further improved Key-Binding
  • Improved running-animation with bow
  • Improved light/shadow settings at night (should affect performance)
  • Reworked parts of the menus / UI
  • Some more French loca
  • Some more Italian loca

