Hotfix 0.1.7429

Added
- Saving of the selected language
- Saving of chest content in players houses
Fixed
- Loading of quest markers and progression (to prevent other unpredictable problems we strongy suggenst to start a bew game)
- Shed interactable after load
- Workshop interactable after load
- Issue with warehouse inventory display bug
- Issue with restoring items in inventory
Updated
- Decimals for prices adjusted
- Further improved Key-Binding
- Improved running-animation with bow
- Improved light/shadow settings at night (should affect performance)
- Reworked parts of the menus / UI
- Some more French loca
- Some more Italian loca
Changed files in this update