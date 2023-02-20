V0.0.61 - Steam Achievements & Economic Boom!

Patch Notes - v0.0.61
New Content:
- Achievements: Added Steam Achivement Art & Tracking all 58 Achievements
Balance Changes:
- Rebalance: Reduced All Hero Starting Health. Increased Growth. Minor overall nerf
- Rebalance: Buff - Increased Adventure MetroCreds Gain
- Rebalance: Nerfed Insight Stimulator - Only Draw a Card for Non-Quick Cards played
Card Improvements:
- Card Wording: Replaced Primary Stat language on card with Power for Simplicity
UI Improvements:
- UI: Battle Logs which cards were glitched
- UI: For choosing generic adventures
- UI: Hide Beta Objective Tracker from Progress View
- UI: Increased MetroCreds everywhere by a factor of 10
- UI: Refined Adventure Progress Numbers to be more intuitive (doesn't include auto-segments)
- UI: Reverse Polarity Highlights/Unhighlights based on Shield Amount
- UI: Show Rule Panel for Vulnerable
- UI: Shows Adventure Progress in Numeric Form on Adventure Progress
- UI: Verified Highlights for Finisher cards
Art Improvements:
- Art: Medigeneix Facility Battlefield Relight
Bug Fixes:
- Bug Fix: Breaking News cutscenes now wait for Level Ups to finish first
- Bug Fix: Deep Analysis now correctly enters Stealth
- Bug Fix: Draft Hover card could get stuck across scenes
- Bug Fix: If Hero becomes disabled after queuing cards, the cards no longer resolve
- Bug Fix: Shopkeeper Line when Skill Shop is inactive now just hides quietly
