Metroplex Zero update for 20 February 2023

V0.0.61 - Steam Achievements & Economic Boom!

Patch Notes - v0.0.61

New Content:

  • Achievements: Added Steam Achivement Art & Tracking all 58 Achievements

Balance Changes:

  • Rebalance: Reduced All Hero Starting Health. Increased Growth. Minor overall nerf
  • Rebalance: Buff - Increased Adventure MetroCreds Gain
  • Rebalance: Nerfed Insight Stimulator - Only Draw a Card for Non-Quick Cards played

Card Improvements:

  • Card Wording: Replaced Primary Stat language on card with Power for Simplicity


UI Improvements:

  • UI: Battle Logs which cards were glitched
  • UI: For choosing generic adventures
  • UI: Hide Beta Objective Tracker from Progress View
  • UI: Increased MetroCreds everywhere by a factor of 10
  • UI: Refined Adventure Progress Numbers to be more intuitive (doesn't include auto-segments)
  • UI: Reverse Polarity Highlights/Unhighlights based on Shield Amount
  • UI: Show Rule Panel for Vulnerable
  • UI: Shows Adventure Progress in Numeric Form on Adventure Progress
  • UI: Verified Highlights for Finisher cards

Art Improvements:

  • Art: Medigeneix Facility Battlefield Relight


Bug Fixes:

  • Bug Fix: Breaking News cutscenes now wait for Level Ups to finish first
  • Bug Fix: Deep Analysis now correctly enters Stealth
  • Bug Fix: Draft Hover card could get stuck across scenes
  • Bug Fix: If Hero becomes disabled after queuing cards, the cards no longer resolve
  • Bug Fix: Shopkeeper Line when Skill Shop is inactive now just hides quietly

