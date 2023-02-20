- We have fixed a navigation error that did not allow access to the queues of the crafters with a gamepad.
- We have fixed a bug in the inventory that caused ingredients to appear instead of the player's items.
- We have fixed a bug that blocked the action text when cleaning a table.
- We have fixed a bug in a tutorial text that showed an incorrect key.
- We have fixed bugs in the colliders of the farm map.
- We have updated translations.
Travellers Rest update for 20 February 2023
Patch 0.5.5.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
