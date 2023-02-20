 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Travellers Rest update for 20 February 2023

Patch 0.5.5.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10597103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a navigation error that did not allow access to the queues of the crafters with a gamepad.
  • We have fixed a bug in the inventory that caused ingredients to appear instead of the player's items.
  • We have fixed a bug that blocked the action text when cleaning a table.
  • We have fixed a bug in a tutorial text that showed an incorrect key.
  • We have fixed bugs in the colliders of the farm map.
  • We have updated translations.

Changed files in this update

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link