Orbital Strike VR update for 20 February 2023

Update notes for Feb 20, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reworked command tutorial slightly. Each step should flow into the next a bit smoother and it should be harder to accidently skip a step.
  • Fixed setting player onto catapult launch platform after it resets while using smooth locomotion.
  • Fixed ships exiting field jumps when already destroyed.
  • Added and reworked some sound effects: Hand-jet thrust, ship field-jumps, and in-jump ambient sfx.
  • Replaced asteroid HUD graphic.
  • Reduced dropped item HUD icon size.
  • Reset third-person camera position on load.
  • Added some missing GUI backgrounds to menus.

