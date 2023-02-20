Update notes for Feb 20, 2023

- Reworked command tutorial slightly. Each step should flow into the next a bit smoother and it should be harder to accidently skip a step.
- Fixed setting player onto catapult launch platform after it resets while using smooth locomotion.
- Fixed ships exiting field jumps when already destroyed.
- Added and reworked some sound effects: Hand-jet thrust, ship field-jumps, and in-jump ambient sfx.
- Replaced asteroid HUD graphic.
- Reduced dropped item HUD icon size.
- Reset third-person camera position on load.
- Added some missing GUI backgrounds to menus.
Orbital Strike VR update for 20 February 2023
