Hey everyone! Just a small update today. I've been sick, and have had a lot of things happening in my personal life so progress has been rather slow. But it should pick back up soon!
Update Notes:
- Changed silver border requirment to wave 75, instead of 80.
- Updated a few tips to be more accurate
- Added the ability to change the custom cursor's size
- Added the ability to change the custom cursor's color
- The info box's text now scales better
- Hovering over the upgradesEnabled button now shows how stats of your card are being affected
- All tech tree nodes are now visible, nodes that can't be unlocked are grey and only display text when hovered over
- The arrow pointing to the boss or nearest enemy is now always visible
- The arrow pointing to the boss or nearest enemy now prioritizes the target in the assassin gamemode
- Slightly updated the intro screen when the game is launched for the first time
- Cards now visually sparkle if they have leveled up
- Charmed enemies that fire bullets now fire pink bullets
- Charmed enemies that fire beams now fire pink beams
- All slots are now highlighted green or red when a card with synergy potential is selected
- Fixed a bug where the "FinalStretch" achievement would trigger a wave too late
- Fixed a bug where waves 11, 21, 31 etc were skipped in the bossless gamemode
- Fixed a bug where waves 11, 21, 31 etc were much shorter than intended
- Fixed a bug where a certain gamemode would cause the screen to flash when the boss countdown was occuring
- Fixed a bug where the assassin target would not appear if replaying the assassin gamemode multiple times
- Fixed a bug where some bosses in fury mode used some of their abilities too soon
- Fixed a visual bug where sometimes synergy lines wouldn't connect properly
Feel free to join the Discord to join our community!
Changed files in this update