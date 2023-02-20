Hey everyone! Just a small update today. I've been sick, and have had a lot of things happening in my personal life so progress has been rather slow. But it should pick back up soon!

Update Notes:

Changed silver border requirment to wave 75, instead of 80.

Updated a few tips to be more accurate

Added the ability to change the custom cursor's size

Added the ability to change the custom cursor's color

The info box's text now scales better

Hovering over the upgradesEnabled button now shows how stats of your card are being affected

All tech tree nodes are now visible, nodes that can't be unlocked are grey and only display text when hovered over

The arrow pointing to the boss or nearest enemy is now always visible

The arrow pointing to the boss or nearest enemy now prioritizes the target in the assassin gamemode

Slightly updated the intro screen when the game is launched for the first time

Cards now visually sparkle if they have leveled up

Charmed enemies that fire bullets now fire pink bullets

Charmed enemies that fire beams now fire pink beams

All slots are now highlighted green or red when a card with synergy potential is selected

Fixed a bug where the "FinalStretch" achievement would trigger a wave too late

Fixed a bug where waves 11, 21, 31 etc were skipped in the bossless gamemode

Fixed a bug where waves 11, 21, 31 etc were much shorter than intended

Fixed a bug where a certain gamemode would cause the screen to flash when the boss countdown was occuring

Fixed a bug where the assassin target would not appear if replaying the assassin gamemode multiple times

Fixed a bug where some bosses in fury mode used some of their abilities too soon

Fixed a visual bug where sometimes synergy lines wouldn't connect properly

