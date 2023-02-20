 Skip to content

Fabric Of Reality update for 20 February 2023

Small Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Just a small update today. I've been sick, and have had a lot of things happening in my personal life so progress has been rather slow. But it should pick back up soon!

Update Notes:

  • Changed silver border requirment to wave 75, instead of 80.
  • Updated a few tips to be more accurate
  • Added the ability to change the custom cursor's size
  • Added the ability to change the custom cursor's color
  • The info box's text now scales better
  • Hovering over the upgradesEnabled button now shows how stats of your card are being affected
  • All tech tree nodes are now visible, nodes that can't be unlocked are grey and only display text when hovered over
  • The arrow pointing to the boss or nearest enemy is now always visible
  • The arrow pointing to the boss or nearest enemy now prioritizes the target in the assassin gamemode
  • Slightly updated the intro screen when the game is launched for the first time
  • Cards now visually sparkle if they have leveled up
  • Charmed enemies that fire bullets now fire pink bullets
  • Charmed enemies that fire beams now fire pink beams
  • All slots are now highlighted green or red when a card with synergy potential is selected
  • Fixed a bug where the "FinalStretch" achievement would trigger a wave too late
  • Fixed a bug where waves 11, 21, 31 etc were skipped in the bossless gamemode
  • Fixed a bug where waves 11, 21, 31 etc were much shorter than intended
  • Fixed a bug where a certain gamemode would cause the screen to flash when the boss countdown was occuring
  • Fixed a bug where the assassin target would not appear if replaying the assassin gamemode multiple times
  • Fixed a bug where some bosses in fury mode used some of their abilities too soon
  • Fixed a visual bug where sometimes synergy lines wouldn't connect properly

Feel free to join the Discord to join our community!

