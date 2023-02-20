 Skip to content

Farmer Toon update for 20 February 2023

Update 53: Database redesign and quest system change

Build 10595733

V53:

Changes:

  • Tutorial replaced by a small series of quests
  • Added random daily quest
  • Added quest when passing certain level
  • New quest menu

Improvements:

  • Display the xp earned for any craft in the game
  • You can now move by clicking both mouse buttons simultaneously
  • Finished (ready) crafts are now picked up instantly when passing by the crafting building
  • Improved the information displayed in the currency exchange menu and in the different menus
  • Added a new description when hovering over any of the currencies

Corrections:

  • Added a filter on Steams nicknames that have special characters
  • Fixed a bug on the interface to give the order to the dog to sleep (the dog interface did not disappear)
  • Fixed a display bug on the price of pumpkins
  • Fixed a bug with which the dog could not pick up the tools when they were in the barn

More:

  • a lot of invisible changes were made to facilitate further updates (translation + ease of adding new features)

