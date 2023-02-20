Update 53: Database redesign and quest system change

V53:
Changes:
- Tutorial replaced by a small series of quests
- Added random daily quest
- Added quest when passing certain level
- New quest menu
Improvements:
- Display the xp earned for any craft in the game
- You can now move by clicking both mouse buttons simultaneously
- Finished (ready) crafts are now picked up instantly when passing by the crafting building
- Improved the information displayed in the currency exchange menu and in the different menus
- Added a new description when hovering over any of the currencies
Corrections:
- Added a filter on Steams nicknames that have special characters
- Fixed a bug on the interface to give the order to the dog to sleep (the dog interface did not disappear)
- Fixed a display bug on the price of pumpkins
- Fixed a bug with which the dog could not pick up the tools when they were in the barn
More:
- a lot of invisible changes were made to facilitate further updates (translation + ease of adding new features)
