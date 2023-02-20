- The Linux editor has a workaround fix for Right Click/Copy/Paste/etc, which was previously broken. Linux Editor should now be on parity as the other platforms.
RPG Architect update for 20 February 2023
Linux Editor Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update