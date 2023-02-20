 Skip to content

The Game of Unknown update for 20 February 2023

Update #4 is Here!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome back! After a bit of a delay, the next update is here! This will probably be the last update for awhile because after being out for almost a year, the game has kind of ran its course. I still have several cut things from this update, so maybe there will be be some smaller fixes and updates still!

  • Post-Processing tweaks
  • New pickup system
  • Controller support (Xbox controller only)
  • A second floor along with a bunch of new rooms
  • Enhanced end screens

Lastly, I wanna encourage you to check out X-tefer Productions on Twitter! That's where I post updates, ranging from games to books and who knows what else!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/xtefer
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xtefer

