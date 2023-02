Share · View all patches · Build 10595561 · Last edited 20 February 2023 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hi,

Just posting a quick Hotfix patch to address an issue with the modtools. Game Version is now 1.99b

Fixes

enemies now spawn correctly in custom levels

enemy/civilian priority spawns added (these spawns will always spawn specified enemy/civ type)

increased YAK47 reload speed for FPS players

The Modtools will be updated on https://github.com/huskinator86/modkit later today!

Thanks everyone for your feedback and support!