 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Relic Dudes update for 20 February 2023

Relic Dudes 0.2.0 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10595420 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Endless/Infinite game mode.
  • Added a miniboss that appears on Default mode.
  • Added missing lights effects to bullets (vampire, turret and monster projectiles).
  • Added green light to Fairy from Ocarina so it won't be seen as a monster.
  • Added current tier to game scene so players know which tier they're playing.
  • Added a notification when you unlock a new tier, as most players didn't knew there was more than 1 tier.
  • Added partial gamepad support (Xbox/PS controllers, but should work some generic ones too).
  • Changed lobby tier to skull icons instead of numbers to be more visible.
  • Fixed In-Game button margins to prevent text getting out of the buttons.
  • Fixed Relic descriptions, Ice Gem was showing the wrong value, Berserk and Holy Water was not setting the stats properly and Powder Bag was not showing the color codes correctly,
  • Fixed Upgrades UI in front of "Wave Start" UI.
  • Fixed Lobby UI bug where sometimes it would place one player in front of another.
  • Fixed some localization issues with some UI elements.
  • Fixed a bug when the host leaves during game causing the game to freeze.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link