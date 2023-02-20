- Added Endless/Infinite game mode.
- Added a miniboss that appears on Default mode.
- Added missing lights effects to bullets (vampire, turret and monster projectiles).
- Added green light to Fairy from Ocarina so it won't be seen as a monster.
- Added current tier to game scene so players know which tier they're playing.
- Added a notification when you unlock a new tier, as most players didn't knew there was more than 1 tier.
- Added partial gamepad support (Xbox/PS controllers, but should work some generic ones too).
- Changed lobby tier to skull icons instead of numbers to be more visible.
- Fixed In-Game button margins to prevent text getting out of the buttons.
- Fixed Relic descriptions, Ice Gem was showing the wrong value, Berserk and Holy Water was not setting the stats properly and Powder Bag was not showing the color codes correctly,
- Fixed Upgrades UI in front of "Wave Start" UI.
- Fixed Lobby UI bug where sometimes it would place one player in front of another.
- Fixed some localization issues with some UI elements.
- Fixed a bug when the host leaves during game causing the game to freeze.
Relic Dudes update for 20 February 2023
Relic Dudes 0.2.0 - Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update