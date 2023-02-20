 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Horrifical Maze update for 20 February 2023

Horrifical Maze 1.6 Is Published

Share · View all patches · Build 10595289 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new update (Version 1.6) includes :

  • A Great Increase In Frame-rate Performance
  • Certain Graphical Changes In-Menu and In-World
  • Other Improvements And Additions

Changed files in this update

Depot 1860161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link