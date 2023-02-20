 Skip to content

GROUND BRANCH update for 20 February 2023

Patch #18 • V1033 Community Test

Patch #18 is now live on the Community Test beta branch!

How to join the Community Test beta branch
  • Right-click GROUND BRANCH in your Steam Library and select Properties…
  • Click BETAS on the left-hand list menu
  • Select 'communitytest - Community testing branch' from the drop-down menu
    (no password required)

Steam will begin downloading the files for the testing branch.>

🐞 Where to report bugs

You can report bugs and issues using any of these methods:

Your reports help us locate and fix issues faster, so keep them coming!

Patch notes

  • Changed vote kick to not include player calling the vote

  • Compound: potential fix for shimmering grass, and stopped poplar trees being weird

  • Tanker: initial art consistency and improvement pass

  • Removed Volumetric Scattering from several interior lights in Power Station, Rig, Run Down, Small Town and The Farm for performance reasons

  • Fixed overly dark truck material in Run Down

  • Fixed certain wooden fences not colliding with weapons in Depot

  • Removed debug AI cover points in The Farm

  • Reduced tac light illumination range to minimize performance impact

  • Fixed bug that caused late joiners to be assigned the least populated insertion points rather than the most populated ones

  • Added Lua script call OnWeaponAddedToInventory() so that game modes or mutators can detect when a particular player has picked up a weapon (or been assigned it in a loadout)

  • Added a call to assign team element numbers when player teams are changed, so that standard callsigns (based on element number) will hopefully update when players are switched teams

  • Fixed bug in WeaponRestriction mutator that wouldn't update the loadout if Breaching Charges were disabled

  • Updated Hostage Rescue:

    • If the hostage player picks up a weapon, they become fair game for the Attackers (to prevent exploit where hostage becomes an unkillable terminator)
    • Added post-spawn check in Hostage Rescue to teleport hostage to hostage spawn if for some reason the spawn failed
    • Removed close proximity intimidation for hostages (should stop intimidation of hostages pinned behind a defender)

  • Updated scopes (magnified sights) to stop dynamically scaling the render texture size if DLSS is enabled, and disabled PIP resolution scaling based on FOV

  • Added "requires restart" dialog to Bloom Quality settings

  • Made advanced Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA) settings accessible again in Settings › Video

  • Ongoing UI style and consistency pass on several menus, buttons, prompts and dialogs (still WIP)

  • Fixed up the match system and match info board a bit, and made match info visible again on listen servers (servers created via Host Game option)

  • Fixed team wins being counted double in game modes with team scoring (DTAS and Hostage Rescue)

  • Initialized ZooKeeper and map voting when a listen server is started (for the map voting to work properly on the match info board the first time the server is run)

  • Added game mode localization/lookup to the match info board vote buttons

  • Changed the localization/lookup for game mode names on the match info board to use a different system that should work better on dedicated servers

