Patch #18 • V1033 Community Test

Patch #18 is now live on the Community Test beta branch!
❓ How to join the Community Test beta branch
- Right-click GROUND BRANCH in your Steam Library and select Properties…
- Click BETAS on the left-hand list menu
- Select 'communitytest - Community testing branch' from the drop-down menu
(no password required)
Steam will begin downloading the files for the testing branch.>
🐞 Where to report bugs
You can report bugs and issues using any of these methods:
- The in-game Bugs & Issues screen (press [Esc] once in-game and look along the top menu)
- The Steam forums: steamcommunity.com/app/16900/discussions/
- The #bug-reports channel on the official GROUND BRANCH™ Discord
Your reports help us locate and fix issues faster, so keep them coming!
Patch notes
-
Changed vote kick to not include player calling the vote
-
Compound: potential fix for shimmering grass, and stopped poplar trees being weird
-
Tanker: initial art consistency and improvement pass
-
Removed Volumetric Scattering from several interior lights in Power Station, Rig, Run Down, Small Town and The Farm for performance reasons
-
Fixed overly dark truck material in Run Down
-
Fixed certain wooden fences not colliding with weapons in Depot
-
Removed debug AI cover points in The Farm
-
Reduced tac light illumination range to minimize performance impact
-
Fixed bug that caused late joiners to be assigned the least populated insertion points rather than the most populated ones
-
Added Lua script call OnWeaponAddedToInventory() so that game modes or mutators can detect when a particular player has picked up a weapon (or been assigned it in a loadout)
-
Added a call to assign team element numbers when player teams are changed, so that standard callsigns (based on element number) will hopefully update when players are switched teams
-
Fixed bug in WeaponRestriction mutator that wouldn't update the loadout if Breaching Charges were disabled
-
Updated Hostage Rescue:
- If the hostage player picks up a weapon, they become fair game for the Attackers (to prevent exploit where hostage becomes an unkillable terminator)
- Added post-spawn check in Hostage Rescue to teleport hostage to hostage spawn if for some reason the spawn failed
- Removed close proximity intimidation for hostages (should stop intimidation of hostages pinned behind a defender)
-
Updated scopes (magnified sights) to stop dynamically scaling the render texture size if DLSS is enabled, and disabled PIP resolution scaling based on FOV
-
Added "requires restart" dialog to Bloom Quality settings
-
Made advanced Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA) settings accessible again in Settings › Video
-
Ongoing UI style and consistency pass on several menus, buttons, prompts and dialogs (still WIP)
-
Fixed up the match system and match info board a bit, and made match info visible again on listen servers (servers created via Host Game option)
-
Fixed team wins being counted double in game modes with team scoring (DTAS and Hostage Rescue)
-
Initialized ZooKeeper and map voting when a listen server is started (for the map voting to work properly on the match info board the first time the server is run)
-
Added game mode localization/lookup to the match info board vote buttons
-
Changed the localization/lookup for game mode names on the match info board to use a different system that should work better on dedicated servers
Changed depots in devtest branch