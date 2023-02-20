 Skip to content

Me and my eldritch parasite update for 20 February 2023

Minor update - screen stretch options

Share · View all patches · Build 10595243 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added an option to choose whether the game keeps the default 16:9 aspect ratio or changes the ratio to match the screen/window size.

