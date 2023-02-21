bug fixes and now you can choose levels in main menu ( skip intro) or just skip to the next level if you are stuck, try other levels etc..
some secrets added is levels 2 -8 ( intro does not have secrets).
LOST BETWEEN update for 21 February 2023
Version 2 is now available
