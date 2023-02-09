 Skip to content

Rush Rally Origins update for 9 February 2023

Rallycross Circuits & Cross Platform Multiplayer

Rush Rally Origins update for 9 February 2023

Rallycross Circuits & Cross Platform Multiplayer

Hello Rush Rally fans,

It's been a while, but we've been busy working on two massive features! Rallycross circuits and Cross Platform Multiplayer.

Since launch, we've had quite a few requests for a rallycross game mode (we actually wanted to do rallycross from the start but didn't quite have the time to do it properly). With the latest update, you'll have access to 3 challenging rallycross cups, each with 6 circuits, for a total of 18 new tracks! That's 72 new medals to fight for, and 36 new leaderboards to climb to the top of. As well as a brand new rallycross race championship mode.

And if that wasn't enough to keep you busy, we've also introduced cross platform multiplayer which will help increase those multiplayer lobby numbers.

In addition, we've also added support for wheels (please note, that not all will be working, so please check out the demo to verify). Turned on cloud saves, as well as lots of bug fixes and other small improvements - check out the additional stage vegetation!

We're looking forward to seeing you on track in the multiplayer mode :)

