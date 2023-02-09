Version 3.0 Update

<UPDATE>
- A new region has been added : Necropolis
- A new race has been added : Necropolis
But in Beginner Experience, Necropolis is locked.
- Several local strings have been changed and added.
- Fixed an issue where some of the optional items were miss-linked.
- It has been changed to automatically deactivate when the battle begins with the relic replacement window on.
- Attack range icon for range unit changed to bow.
- An error was found that failed to create a region with a very rare probability.
I'm trying to resolve this error by try to recreate internally few times if the creation fails.
- Fixed an error that continued to occur inside when the battle was lost.
- Due to changes in the experience table, the previous save cannot be continued.
<BALANCE>
- Leader experience table has changed.
Now, as leadership levels increase, the next experience requirement increases, also, as the expedition progresses, the experience gained from the battle increases.
This is expected to reduce the value of the grinding and reduce the fatigue of the expedition.
- Now you can also avoid fighting with the garrison.
But you're less likely to succeed in avoiding a battle with them, and you're more likely to be ambushed by them.
