 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Metal March: Beginner Experience update for 27 January 2023

Version 2.3 Hotfix 1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10421422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
<UPDATE>
  • Errors caused by numerical notation differences in the environment of a particular language have been corrected.
    But inevitably, if an error has already occurred, the expedition must be restarted.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2269581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link