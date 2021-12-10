Kroniki Myrtany są już dostępne!

Share · View all patches · Build 1039721 · Last edited 10 December 2021 – 15:06:34 UTC by Wendy

Dear Friends!

The long wait has come to an end!

We are proud to present you the final result of the last years of our work. We hope that the Chronicles, at least for a moment, will take you on a nostalgic journey through this cult-classic world created by Piranha Bytes 20 years ago.

The Steam platform require only Gothic II: Night of the Raven / Gothic II: Gold Edition in your library (no installation is needed).

If you have any questions, we invite you to our discord server:

https://discord.gg/yJdGKtUJsF

Without further ado...

Welcome to Archolos!

PS. To make the wait for the download more pleasant, we invite you to watch the intro of the modification.