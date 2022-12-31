 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chaos Chain update for 31 December 2022

12/31/22 - Chaos Chain Update 1.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10237987 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

This is the next update for the game. I was originally just going to incorporate all these changes into the next major update that will be coming in a few weeks, but I decided to release it today because I know there have been people looking forward to a few of the things included - and because I was at a good stopping point between large content additions/changes that are going to be made soon. For now, here is what I have for you.

Update 1.6.1 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a rare case with one of the weather variations where loading a saved game while that weather was active would have incorrect fog settings
  • Fixed a tile appearance issue with sidewalks
  • Fixed a few typos
  • Deleted a blank leftover testing event

Changes & Additions:

  • Added bolt (Crossbow ammo) ammo class
  • Added crossbow weapon archtype to exotic weapons list (Been meaning to add this for a while, finally got to it)
  • Updated ammo class lists for equipping and sorting
  • Added hand crossbow exotic weapon
  • Added recurve crossbow exotic weapon
  • Added compound crossbow exotic weapon
  • Added bodkin bolt ammo
  • Added barbed bolt ammo
  • Added broadhead bolt ammo
  • Added blunthead bolt ammo
  • Added shoot crossbow default attack for all crossbow weapons
  • Added crack shot special skill for all crossbow weapons
  • Added crossbow attack animation
  • Added a 20% chance to cause trauma to all snipe skills (For sniper rifles)
  • Added dragon direct hit unique novikov dragon grenade launcher skill (High damage on a single target)
  • Updated some shop lists
  • Added new icon art for new skills, gear, etc
  • Removed some redundant scenery items in exterior locations
  • Reduced opacity slighlty of the in game fog
  • Improved processing optimization (Performance improvement) of the rain drop splash effect
  • Updated world map image with direct links information (Shows lines between areas that have a direct connection/transfer point)
  • Updated some areas with new scenery
  • Tweaks to some skill stats and bonuses

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː

Changed files in this update

Chaos Chain Content Depot 1536731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link