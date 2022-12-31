12/31/22 - Chaos Chain Update 1.6.0

Chaos Chain
Salutations, dwellers...
This is the next update for the game. I was originally just going to incorporate all these changes into the next major update that will be coming in a few weeks, but I decided to release it today because I know there have been people looking forward to a few of the things included - and because I was at a good stopping point between large content additions/changes that are going to be made soon. For now, here is what I have for you.
Update 1.6.1 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a rare case with one of the weather variations where loading a saved game while that weather was active would have incorrect fog settings
- Fixed a tile appearance issue with sidewalks
- Fixed a few typos
- Deleted a blank leftover testing event
Changes & Additions:
- Added bolt (Crossbow ammo) ammo class
- Added crossbow weapon archtype to exotic weapons list (Been meaning to add this for a while, finally got to it)
- Updated ammo class lists for equipping and sorting
- Added hand crossbow exotic weapon
- Added recurve crossbow exotic weapon
- Added compound crossbow exotic weapon
- Added bodkin bolt ammo
- Added barbed bolt ammo
- Added broadhead bolt ammo
- Added blunthead bolt ammo
- Added shoot crossbow default attack for all crossbow weapons
- Added crack shot special skill for all crossbow weapons
- Added crossbow attack animation
- Added a 20% chance to cause trauma to all snipe skills (For sniper rifles)
- Added dragon direct hit unique novikov dragon grenade launcher skill (High damage on a single target)
- Updated some shop lists
- Added new icon art for new skills, gear, etc
- Removed some redundant scenery items in exterior locations
- Reduced opacity slighlty of the in game fog
- Improved processing optimization (Performance improvement) of the rain drop splash effect
- Updated world map image with direct links information (Shows lines between areas that have a direct connection/transfer point)
- Updated some areas with new scenery
- Tweaks to some skill stats and bonuses
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. The update will be available shortly.
That's all for now, enjoy!
-Corrosion ːCStudiosː
Changed files in this update