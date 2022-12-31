12/31/22 - Chaos Chain Update 1.6.0

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

This is the next update for the game. I was originally just going to incorporate all these changes into the next major update that will be coming in a few weeks, but I decided to release it today because I know there have been people looking forward to a few of the things included - and because I was at a good stopping point between large content additions/changes that are going to be made soon. For now, here is what I have for you.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a rare case with one of the weather variations where loading a saved game while that weather was active would have incorrect fog settings

Fixed a tile appearance issue with sidewalks

Fixed a few typos

Deleted a blank leftover testing event

Changes & Additions:

Added bolt (Crossbow ammo) ammo class

Added crossbow weapon archtype to exotic weapons list (Been meaning to add this for a while, finally got to it)

Updated ammo class lists for equipping and sorting

Added hand crossbow exotic weapon

Added recurve crossbow exotic weapon

Added compound crossbow exotic weapon

Added bodkin bolt ammo

Added barbed bolt ammo

Added broadhead bolt ammo

Added blunthead bolt ammo

Added shoot crossbow default attack for all crossbow weapons

Added crack shot special skill for all crossbow weapons

Added crossbow attack animation

Added a 20% chance to cause trauma to all snipe skills (For sniper rifles)

Added dragon direct hit unique novikov dragon grenade launcher skill (High damage on a single target)

Updated some shop lists

Added new icon art for new skills, gear, etc

Removed some redundant scenery items in exterior locations

Reduced opacity slighlty of the in game fog

Improved processing optimization (Performance improvement) of the rain drop splash effect

Updated world map image with direct links information (Shows lines between areas that have a direct connection/transfer point)

Updated some areas with new scenery

Tweaks to some skill stats and bonuses

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː