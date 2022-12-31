Changelog for version 1.2

Happy New Year's Eve!!

Here's the update I promised, right before the end of the year! I hope all those pesky bugs are now fixed: I'll open a post here on the Steam page, where you can send any other thing you find that needs to be fixed (although let's cross our fingers so that isn't necessary).

I'm not sure if this new version will be compatible with your saves; it should be, but anyway, if you previously found errors in your gameplay, it would be advisable to uninstall the previous version and delete the folder on C/: user/AppData/Roaming/Renpy/NightandDay, before installing the new version 1.2. Remember you can use the "Skip" option to progress quickly to your previous point in the game in case you need to start anew.

Changelog:

The Open Dyslexic font has been adjusted to the right size so the text always fits the textbox.

The "return" button on the close-up images of the gallery has been moved to the bottom right corner and simplified to just black letters without a background, so it doesn't distract from the images.

Added an in-game warning when there are only two weeks left to finish the game (as Paul's internal monologue, to be as little intrusive as possible).

Removed a potentially offensive sentence.

Added a short afterscene for Emile's intimate scene.

Checked all the instances where Ferdinand's route might have inconsistencies after March 9.

Made the dates screen disappear if the player decides not to select anything.

Lowered two points in the requirements to successfully join the exhibition.

Added extra days, April 4th to 9th, so the players have more days to go on dates, give presents, and get all the scenes with the love interest that lead to the good ending.

Added three minigames.

I think that's all! As you can see, I haven't been idle this past month XDD