Build 10237881 · Last edited 31 December 2022 – 21:32:06 UTC by Wendy

[1] One cutscene was so awesome that the game decided to not reset the camera-angle. Cutscene was nerfed - camera resetted.

[2] Special Gadget implemented. The one who figures out first what this gadget is will receive a bouqet.

Please keep me updated in case you find any bugs!

On top, have a happy New Year!!