Patch 0.25

Defeat screen added

Graphic overhaul levels 1 - 15 (phase 1)

Added new tower "Rock" 35 gold, From level 5 - Great high HP unit with short range that attacks up to 4 targets .

Additional difficulty balancing and added "casual" difficulty

Level 6 slightly redesigned

Level 6 and 7 increased passive gold income

Next patch will include several new towers(units) mainly focusing on slow(currently slow works as upgrade for units after level 10 or as % chance skill points), new units will be available from level 5 and will be primarily used for slow and stacking units for better utilization of AOE towers.