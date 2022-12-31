 Skip to content

Conspiracy TD update for 31 December 2022

Patch 0.25

Share · View all patches · Build 10237767 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Defeat screen added
Graphic overhaul levels 1 - 15 (phase 1)
Added new tower "Rock" 35 gold, From level 5 - Great high HP unit with short range that attacks up to 4 targets .
Additional difficulty balancing and added "casual" difficulty
Level 6 slightly redesigned
Level 6 and 7 increased passive gold income

Next patch will include several new towers(units) mainly focusing on slow(currently slow works as upgrade for units after level 10 or as % chance skill points), new units will be available from level 5 and will be primarily used for slow and stacking units for better utilization of AOE towers.

