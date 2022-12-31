 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Edengrall update for 31 December 2022

V0.55.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10237688 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
Item get notifications now show 'g' when an item is measured in grams
You can now build inside the city, npcs will ignore and go through until the NPC update.
You can now add critters to your toolbar, activating it will equip the hammer and select it instantly
Nutrients now give twice as much bonuses to attributes.
Reduced the amount of harvesting exp cutting grass gives
More balance changes to many recipes

Bugfixes:
Fixed not being able to place any bug besides axolotls.
Fixed how mismatching grass configurations would produce up to 256x extra skill gain.
Changed Confirm to Eat in the eating screen and fixed it defaulting to 250g even when you have less than that.
Fixed an issue where sometimes the hoe fails to notice that there is grass.

Changed files in this update

Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link