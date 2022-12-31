Changes:

Item get notifications now show 'g' when an item is measured in grams

You can now build inside the city, npcs will ignore and go through until the NPC update.

You can now add critters to your toolbar, activating it will equip the hammer and select it instantly

Nutrients now give twice as much bonuses to attributes.

Reduced the amount of harvesting exp cutting grass gives

More balance changes to many recipes

Bugfixes:

Fixed not being able to place any bug besides axolotls.

Fixed how mismatching grass configurations would produce up to 256x extra skill gain.

Changed Confirm to Eat in the eating screen and fixed it defaulting to 250g even when you have less than that.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the hoe fails to notice that there is grass.