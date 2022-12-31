 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 31 December 2022

Existing set items now feature skill bonuses!

341: Early Access 0.15.1 - December 31, 2022 2:35 PM EST
• Set items now have random skill damage bonuses. This change is not retroactive! New set items will feature at least one bonus to a skill. This is usually based on class, but it can also be a random skill for plate classes, healers, etc.
• Fixed a bug that allowed mobs to drop items from much higher in the loot table than intended. Mobs in late normal can drop early exceptional items. Mobs in late nightmare can drop early elite items. Only the highest level mobs can drop certain high-level elite items. This is now working as intended!

