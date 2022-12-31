Experimental new input bindings on "experimental" branch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

I just published the new WIP unfinished input scheme and bindings I am currently working on on the "experimental" branch.

I would appreciate it if you can switch to that branch and test them out. Any feedback is valuable. To do so, open Properties for "Half-Life: VR Mod" in your Steam library, navigate to "BETAS" and select "experimental" in the dropdown. (You might have to restart Steam before seeing the new "experimental" branch.)

Here's what's changed:

I based the new input scheme primarily on what Half-Life 2: VR does, so if you are familiar with that, I hope the new bindings for Half-Life: VR will work for you as well. There are a few differences though.

The most important bits:

Double jump is long jump: Once you have the long jump module, jumping again while in air after a jump, will trigger a long jump.

Snap turn is default, and you have to chose either snap turn or smooth turn in HLVRConfig.

Left hand mode has been improved: No manual changes to the input bindings is necessary anymore.

The binding used for the weapon selection wheel in HL2VR cycles to the next weapon in HLVR. (This will change in the future.)

The binding used for ejecting the weapon's magazine in HL2VR triggers a reload in HLVR. (This may change in the future.)

Flashlight is currently not bound to any input on any controller. Still figuring that one out.

Teleport is not bound to any input on the Vive. Still figuring that one out.

In addition this build has early fixes for issues with levelchanges that aren't seamless, and stationary guns.

I would be surprised if everything works right out of the box, so if you test this branch, expect things to be broken (maybe not work at all), however if you have the time and want to help, please consider testing the new bindings and providing feedback. It will help me improve and finish the new bindings.

Thank you!