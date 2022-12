Share · View all patches · Build 10237585 · Last edited 31 December 2022 – 18:52:11 UTC by Wendy

Update 10 includes a new lethal weapon from Santa Claus, which will make eliminating Putinists in 2023 easy and pleasant.

Check it out now!

Also, we are introducing a new awesome user interface, new bestiary articles, graphical postprocessing effects, Korean localization, new soundtracks from the "Death Rate a Politics" [D R A P] music collective: "Москаль не брат", "Путіну п***ц" and a lot of other game improvements.

Happy New Year!