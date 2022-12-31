UNBEATABLE [white label] PATCH V1.0.9 is here, featuring a new remix!

Share · View all patches · Build 10237550 · Last edited 31 December 2022 – 19:06:04 UTC by Wendy



Hey gang,

[white label] PATCH V1.0.9 is here! End the year right with a special remix of peak divide’s WAITING from LUMENA-TAN (with another free song, a original track, to be released in early 2023!).

PATCH V1.0.9 PATCH NOTES:

[NEW SONG] WAITING - LUMENA-TAN’S REMIX , one of the two new tracks we’re adding to [white label], is available now! (BEGINNER / EASY charts by CHI XU, NORMAL chart by TaroNuke, HARD / UNBEATABLE charts by Cheryl Stelli)

[RHYTHM] Our first pass of UNBEATABLE's difficulty rating system is here! You can see the level of each song next to its difficulty in the song select. Ratings here are not final and subject to change. You can see a spreadhseet of all the ratings here (as well as a credits list for every beatmap in the game).

Our first pass of UNBEATABLE’s difficulty rating system is here! You can see the level of each song next to its difficulty in the song select. Ratings here are not final and subject to change. You can see a spreadhseet of all the ratings here (as well as a credits list for every beatmap in the game). [RHYTHM] The offset wizard currently gives results based on visual latency, but not audio latency. For the time being, the wizard has adjusted text / UI elements to reflect this, and a offset wizard for audio latency will be implemented at a later date.

The offset wizard currently gives results based on visual latency, but audio latency. For the time being, the wizard has adjusted text / UI elements to reflect this, and a offset wizard for audio latency will be implemented at a later date. [RHYTHM] Removal of the licensed NOISZ SL tracks, Iris’ Done In Love and Synthion’s True. We are grateful to the NOISZ SL team for letting us include these songs in the game since the launch of [white label]!

Removal of the licensed NOISZ SL tracks, Iris’ Done In Love and Synthion’s True. We are grateful to the NOISZ SL team for letting us include these songs in the game since the launch of [white label]! [QOL] Game lighting and shading work (including dynamic rim-lighting and a swap to deferred rendering) has been updated to improve the game’s aesthetic, matching the work we’ve done on the main game over the past few months!

Game lighting and shading work (including dynamic rim-lighting and a swap to deferred rendering) has been updated to improve the game’s aesthetic, matching the work we’ve done on the main game over the past few months! [MISC.] References to the now-discontinued SLACKER BACKER campaign have been removed. Thank you to everyone who’ve supported the game since our KS launch in 2021!

P.S. In case you missed it, here’s our latest post on current game progress + our appearance at MAGFest 2023, happening in just a few days!

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1290490/announcements/detail/3624865153725173524

Have a Happy New Year!

<3 FROM D-CELL GAMES