Hi all,

There's a bug which I I earlier ignored as minor issues which is:

After you jump and landed on groud, you will move forward as if you landed on slippery ice.

Watching some gameplay footage and complains from other players,I realize it's a major issue.

I had now patched this bug.

Thanks,

Gamester