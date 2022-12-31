Quickpatch after Release

Share · View all patches · Build 10237415 · Last edited 31 December 2022 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy

[1] Framerate limited to 60 FPS so all got the same experience and nobody can flex with their NextGen GPU.

[2] Unity Burst Information deleted. This reduced the filesize by approx 40kb!

[3] Some Sounds were modified.

[4] Peat Schnaps Kutter VFX is more peaty.

[5] Small Dialogue issue fixed - thanks for the heads-up, Korgan!

[6] Lynchtree added. Only graphics, though, context comes next week (I hope).

[7] All hints concerning the Savebug banished. Nobody noticed it, hence it never existed!

More to come next year.

Cheers!