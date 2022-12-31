 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Bogtavern update for 31 December 2022

Quickpatch after Release

Share · View all patches · Build 10237415 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[1] Framerate limited to 60 FPS so all got the same experience and nobody can flex with their NextGen GPU.

[2] Unity Burst Information deleted. This reduced the filesize by approx 40kb!

[3] Some Sounds were modified.

[4] Peat Schnaps Kutter VFX is more peaty.

[5] Small Dialogue issue fixed - thanks for the heads-up, Korgan!

[6] Lynchtree added. Only graphics, though, context comes next week (I hope).

[7] All hints concerning the Savebug banished. Nobody noticed it, hence it never existed!

More to come next year.
Cheers!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2200761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link