Quickpatch after Release

[1] Framerate limited to 60 FPS so all got the same experience and nobody can flex with their NextGen GPU.
[2] Unity Burst Information deleted. This reduced the filesize by approx 40kb!
[3] Some Sounds were modified.
[4] Peat Schnaps Kutter VFX is more peaty.
[5] Small Dialogue issue fixed - thanks for the heads-up, Korgan!
[6] Lynchtree added. Only graphics, though, context comes next week (I hope).
[7] All hints concerning the Savebug banished. Nobody noticed it, hence it never existed!
More to come next year.
Cheers!
