Patch 4.9.0 - Enhanced Game Balance!

Patch 4.9.0 Online!

Merry New Year to all our followers and fellow gamers! We can’t wait to see you in 2023 for another fantastic adventure! Happy Holidays to our Props and Killers!

Key changes

• Gameplay - Door opening time increased to 25 seconds

• Gameplay - Propmachines repair time increased to 80 seconds

• Gameplay - Sewer Manhole closing time reduced to 35 seconds

• Maps - Added more environmental items for more exciting experience

• Killers - The duration of the Killer of Steel perk has been increased to 15 seconds

• Killers - Hit damage reduced to 30

• Survivors - Survivors’ stamina increased by 20%

• Survivors - Speed after being hit by Killer increased

• Survivors - Survivors health recovery increased to 20%

• Shinigami - Flashback ability is now used in the first person view, the ability cannot be canceled after being activated, the animation of the ability has been extremely improved

• Shinigami - Updated the voice over for some voice messages

• Shinigami - Hour of Reckoning perk has been updated

• Shinigami - Chaos perk has been updated

• Clown - Whirl ability has been updated

• Possum - Cooldown of Sticky Bomb increased to 10 seconds

• Banshee - Dash increased by 30%

• Witch - Witch Blade perk has been updated

• Granny - Restraining Cut perk has been updated

• Huntress - Teleport perk has been updated

• Taiga - Added amazing hair physics

Fixes

• Gameplay - Fixed that Killer's silhouette would sometimes be visible to all Survivors if the Survivor he was carrying broke free of his grip

• Gameplay - Fixed that Survivor can sometimes be thrown out of texture if the Killer is stunned while he is carrying Survivor

• Abbey - Fixed that statue Prop had the same stun duration as small props

• Egypt - Immensely improved the location of Propmachines and Props for even better gameplay

• Fantasticville - Fixed that sometimes Killer got stuck between the trees

• Killers - Fixed that accumulated level of Hunt did not reset when damaging the Survivors

• Survivors - Fixed that after using the Medkit it was sometimes impossible to immediately throw away a Flare or Energy Drink

• Survivors - Fixed that Survivors could sometimes be chaired on the Hypnochair through Wooden Barricades

• Shinigami - Fixed that after teleporting to his clone Shinigami could not hit the Survivor

• Shinigami - Greatly optimized effects when using Shinigami abilities

• Banshee - Fixed that sometimes there is no sound when doing a Dash

• Banshee - Fixed animation when closing Sewer Manholes

• Nurse - Fixed that sometimes the second Dash does not work

• Kate - Fixed that Kate's Flashlight sometimes did not stun the Killer

• UI - Added blur effect for the chat and voice messages background for more convenient communication

• UI and Audio - Important improvements and fixes

This major patch will bring significant improvements to the balance of the game and greatly refine the gameplay, patch also includes UI and optimization upgrades for even better gaming experience.

Your positive feedback on Steam helps to support the game and make more updates!

Thank you for playing Propnight!