All Hands On Deck

This is the 1st time I've updated the game after seeing it on Steam Deck with my own eyes. It now makes better use of the 1280x800 resolution by targeting it as standard, resulting in the sharpest display these old games have ever been able to enjoy! Be sure to switch the resolution options to "High" if you haven't yet given it a try. The trade-off is that you'll struggle to depict more than 10 characters in the ring, so you'll need to bring that down accordingly or live with low resolution chaos.

I also fixed whatever was preventing the D-Pad from being acknowledged if you prefer that to thumbstick movement. The tutorial has also been updated to correctly describe each control method, so feel free to revisit that if it has been a while!

I see the Steam Deck as a safe haven for my old games to remain accessible for many more years to come, so I hope to add more of them if the demand is there...