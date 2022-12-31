Patch 1.1.0 patch notes:

Content:

New Area! Introducing the King of Vengeance, the new boss, with his own unique area and encounters.

Added another difficulty level for all areas.

New Storylines to enjoy with new NPCs with their own unique cards added.

A new mini-boss and multiple new enemy encounters with extremely different mechanics and playstyles.

New: Elite enemy: The Dunestalker. A very powerful but optional enemy for extra rewards!

Introducing the Genesis hub. After defeat, the player will now be transported to the Eternal Sands, where the Genesis resides. Before each run, the player can now choose between 4 powerful different perks. The player will now be able to either use a blessing from the previous run, a card from the previous run, a Genesis specific blessing or to transform part of the default deck into different spells!

Added in depth character specific tutorials.

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug where cards with the Banish property in the Forbidden Realm would go to the Banish Pile instead of the Discard Pile if used instead.

Fixed a bug where using Summon Illusion on Memories of Life would only use Ensnare on one target instead of all enemies.

Art:

Leper and Seer full reskin. Enjoy the new look of the Revenants!

Wish Jinn full reskin.

Reskin and overall graphical enhancement of multiple enemies and NPCs.

Updated the looks and textures of the card frames.

Multiple new environments.

Replaced the Main Menu background

Quality of Life:

Hotkeys will now be available to use during battles.

Added 2k and 4k resolution support.

CPU and GPU performance enhancement for lower end PCs.

More accessible Main Menu.

General UI overhaul and enhancement.

Improved turn order display in battle.

New and improved scrolling combat text.

And much more! This is our first huge update to the game, and now is the time for us to continue working on the rest of the roadmap!

We really hope that you will enjoy it and we can't wait to receive all your feedback.

Have a great new year everyone!