Year's End Hotfix Patch

To round out the end of 2022, we've decided to get a small hotfix out with some client side improvements. We've taken a small break from the balance changes for the fall, but we will be resuming that later in January.

Thank you to everyone for your continued support, and we hope to see you all in 2023!

Client Changes

User Experience Improvements

Added a display popup that shows what spell, relic, champion, or equipment the opponent has played. This can be turned off in the Options menu if so desired

Added an option to disable controller button icons even when a controller is connected. The current behavior of the icons appearing when a controller is attached is now referred to as "Automatic" and is the default for the "Show Gamepad UI" option

Added some more flair to the login screen

In-Game Text

Fixed a number of missing messages that would appear as things like "ability.stone_barrage.activate" in the combat log. Please report these as you see them in the #bugs channel of the discord.

Updated various text to reflect changes made in recent updates

Art & Effects

Fixed an issue where Ice Storm was causing performance issues

Fixed an issue where Arctic Trap was causing performance issues

Added more high quality art for Runes and Avatars.

Balance Changes

Corrected some missing items from previous patches: Invoke: Intercedence now grants 1 stack of Wind Shield when triggered or activated Mirror Blade now only creats 1 illusion rather than 2



To report issues and chat with the Pox Nora community, please check out our community run unofficial Discord: https://discord.gg/hk5nFyD