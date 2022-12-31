 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pox Nora update for 31 December 2022

Year's End Hotfix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10237317 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To round out the end of 2022, we've decided to get a small hotfix out with some client side improvements. We've taken a small break from the balance changes for the fall, but we will be resuming that later in January.

Thank you to everyone for your continued support, and we hope to see you all in 2023!

Client Changes

User Experience Improvements
  • Added a display popup that shows what spell, relic, champion, or equipment the opponent has played. This can be turned off in the Options menu if so desired
  • Added an option to disable controller button icons even when a controller is connected. The current behavior of the icons appearing when a controller is attached is now referred to as "Automatic" and is the default for the "Show Gamepad UI" option
  • Added some more flair to the login screen
In-Game Text
  • Fixed a number of missing messages that would appear as things like "ability.stone_barrage.activate" in the combat log. Please report these as you see them in the #bugs channel of the discord.
  • Updated various text to reflect changes made in recent updates
Art & Effects
  • Fixed an issue where Ice Storm was causing performance issues
  • Fixed an issue where Arctic Trap was causing performance issues
  • Added more high quality art for Runes and Avatars.

Balance Changes

  • Corrected some missing items from previous patches:

    • Invoke: Intercedence now grants 1 stack of Wind Shield when triggered or activated
    • Mirror Blade now only creats 1 illusion rather than 2

To report issues and chat with the Pox Nora community, please check out our community run unofficial Discord: https://discord.gg/hk5nFyD

Changed files in this update

Pox Nora (Unity-Win) Depot 201215
  • Loading history…
Pox Nora (Unity-OSX64) Depot 201217
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link