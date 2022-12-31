 Skip to content

Nienix update for 31 December 2022

Misc update

Share · View all patches · Build 10237283 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.620

🎯 [Balance] The bosses in Act 4 and the last boss in Act 3 have been given more hull.
🎯 [Misc] The Linux builds henceforth exludes the globalization package. The reason behind this is that some Linux distros do not come with the necessary library pre-installed (im looking at you, Arch Linux). It is primarily used to determine whether to use comma or period for number formatting. It is possible to manually enable globalization support by removing the row '"System.Globalization.Invariant": true,"' in the file "../game_root/Nienix.runtimeconfig.json".
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could cause enemies to clip through walls/doors. This issue was especially noticeable in maps with large cell sized (very long walls/doors).
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that would result in a changed font when rendering characters unsupported by the chosen font.

