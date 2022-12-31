Misc update

Version 0.620

🎯 [Balance] The bosses in Act 4 and the last boss in Act 3 have been given more hull.

🎯 [Misc] The Linux builds henceforth exludes the globalization package. The reason behind this is that some Linux distros do not come with the necessary library pre-installed (im looking at you, Arch Linux). It is primarily used to determine whether to use comma or period for number formatting. It is possible to manually enable globalization support by removing the row '"System.Globalization.Invariant": true,"' in the file "../game_root/Nienix.runtimeconfig.json".

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could cause enemies to clip through walls/doors. This issue was especially noticeable in maps with large cell sized (very long walls/doors).

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that would result in a changed font when rendering characters unsupported by the chosen font.