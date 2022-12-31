Hey!
The 1.0.1 Update is finally out and fixes a lot of problems! I decided against multiple small updates and instead focused on one big one.
Thanks to everybody who bought the game! Also, thanks to everybody who let's played it!
Full Changelog
- Removed a font
- Fixed a couple light bleeds
- Fixed a shadow bleed
- Added a message to the language screen how to quickly change between windowed and fullscreen mode
- Improved the wording in a couple of instances
- Minor fixes in both the German and English localization
- Shortened the German text of the incident where you would break through the wood
- Added missing German localization for the holes in the wall
- Added missing German localization for the guy who talks about the gray god
- Improved the dialogue of the guy who talks about the gray god
- Changed a meme humour reference from the farmer to a better sentence since it wasn't funny or interesting
- Shorted one dialogue option of the traveller so that it fits into the dialogue box in the German localization
- Added missing German localization of one sentence of the guy who stands before the sea
- Improved the dialogue of the infected guard (was more aligned with the idea that you would be hindered to leave the infected area which was scraped)
- Changed mechanism to button in the dialogue of the man you speak who is surrounded by the archers
- Adjusted the scaling of a lot of doors (some were 0.9, some 0.85, now they all should be 0.87)
- Minor code improvements
- Added an extra wounded version of the sprite for the son
- Fixed a bug that the windowed mode wouldn't be saved in some circumstances
- One dialogue partner didn't had his life reduced if you hurled a bomb at him to initiate the fight, this is fixed now
- Fixed a bug where the son if you killed him after you did go the wrong way with him and died afterwards, he would stand at the location where he would leave your escort if you restarted the level and didn't close the game which would stop you from completing the level
- Now the attack and die animation actually trigger in the case of the son if you attacked him after he abandoned your escort because you were going in the wrong direction
- Reduced the height of the pressure plate which activates the falling stones
- Fixed two instances where you could see jagged lines even with MSAA 4
- Realigned a few floor tiles
- Fixed a bug where you could softlock yourself when you fought against the city
- Fixed a minor bug where your rotation would be in certain circumstances off in your first turn after the fight against the city
- Fixed a bug where the guy who is swimming in the sea wouldn't say anything if you were infected
- Now you can't go behind the blacksmith anymore
- Minor technical change to the dialogue of the old man - after calling you a liar, now you need to get out of the dialogue and reenter to get to the message that he doesn't want to talk to you - before that was a timer but it wasn't really necessary
- Minor technical improvements to various dialogues
- Fixed a minor bug in the armor lady dialogue
- Added a missing option to open a door in a certain way
- Added the version number to the start menu
- Added black bars to a transition between dirt and normal walls
- Added a missing code to the spikes before the guy who wants three red potions which actually changes the volume of the sound played when they go down - without it you would hear the sound even if you put the sound volume to 0
- Switched a floor tile with a wall tile that is in the lava
- Fixed a bug where you could stand in the air in the lava level if you saved there, closed the game and opened it again
- Fixed a bug where you could hit a hole in the wall and would attack the next dialogue partner because of it
- Fixed a minor bug where the inventory would show up after you climb out of the pit where the boards cracked even if you hadn't had it open before you fell down
- Some other minor changes
Changed files in this update