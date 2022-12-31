V0.1.8P3 RELEASE + HAPPY NEW YEARS!

Hello everyone, happy late Christmas and happy New Years! 2022 has been a blast; the game was released and had 3 updates (excluding the patch's).
Before the year starts here is V0.1.8P3 which will fix several issues and adds some new small features, also in 2023 I'll start working on V0.1.9
Survival
- New Military base with a bunker that contains very high loot (wanna know a hint? it's in one of the corners, and is near the centre town)
- Huge optimization: Buildings and objects disable from far and you can change the terrain's quality or the snow in the settings
- Added new items: PKM Magazine | Soda Bottle | Energy Drink | Water Bottle | Apple Juice | Biscuits | Cereal | Noodles | Morphine
- Added new guns: PKM | SVD
- When you get damaged from Hypothermia/Hunger/Thirst a blue screen will flash rather than the red screen
Gameplay
- Footsteps system modified: The falloff changes on how loud footstep is (EXAMPLE: If running; people can hear you from far | If crouching; people only hear you if they are half a meter way from you
- Reduced MP40 bullet spread so newbies don't cry
- Grenade pulling/throwing can be heard only if close to the player throwing it
- When falling off a slope, the fall speed gets higher
- Now when aiming your mouse sensitivity is divided by 2
General
- Energy Drink consumable is now a cranberry drink (for the holiday motive)
- New Cosmetic Category: Beard
- New Hair Cosmetics: Uncle Hair and Bald Hair
- Translated the game into Russian; the shop however and some stuff in survival are still in english, we will be working this on V0.1.9
Bugs
- Winchester Cocking sound shouldn't play from far anymore
- Fixed an issue with the Energy Drink consumable where you could see an extra model when drinking it
- Hopefully fixed an issue where clients would be disconnected when a round ended
- Survival now shouldn't disconnect clients as often, so you can actually play it now
- Fixed all explosions, they for some reason wouldn't register players
And as usual report any bugs or any errors you find, to the Discord Server (https://discord.gg/Avq4EWNsN9) or in the Steam Discussion (https://steamcommunity.com/app/1886120/discussions/0/5479214724390681592/)
