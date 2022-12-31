Update #14 v0.81.4 Patch

v0.81.4 Release Notes

Thanks again to our players for sharing your feedback! In addition to working on the winter content and new AI update, I’m also regularly reviewing your reports. Our two biggest issues appear to be AI Sync errors, which occur when the game state of the CPU thread controlling the AI becomes out of sync with the player’s board state, resulting in, well you guessed it, bugs! The other is the elusive lag build up that occurs for some of our players (which is very frustrating). The current workaround for that is to restart the game. Do keep reporting these issues when they occur, the more data I have, the sooner I can determine the cause and create a solution.

For the AI Sync error, I believe I’ve finally identified one of the causes after analyzing many player reports - the undo button. This should now be fixed in this build, though I suspect there are other potential causes, and to that end I’ve implemented better error logging to help solve these issues for good in future patches.

Here’s what’s changed in this update:

Fixed sync error between the player and AI game states that could occur in conjunction with using the undo button. (Thanks to many players for your reports that helped track this down)

AI Sync Errors: Centralized the SyncErrorLogic to help further diagnose and track down the cause of remaining player/AI sync issues

Fixed bug where Demonic Lash was still damaging ally units and where the +3/-3 stat was showing as -3/-3 (Thanks Nameless)

Fixed bug where massive army of Red Starlings died suddenly when the Sandstorm effect triggered. (Thanks Nameless)

Fixed bug where the "Chilled" debuff was being applied after removing Frozen via Immune to Freeze ability, Dispel Magic, or other buff removal spells. Chilled will only be applied when the target remains frozen for the duration of the effect.

Balance: Orc Shaman and mummies will no longer turn to face their target to heal them after attacking, which was exposing their back to the enemy.

Fixed bug where units entering into the gladiator arena might would pop into place instead of run

Fixed bug where game would fail to render on startup if the window was perfect square because we didn't have a default orientation.

Fixed bug where units pathing to enter a map might glitch (rapidly face the opposite direction they were moving in from) due to the bezier rotation.

Fixed bug where breaking camp resulted in units pathing away form their final destination instead of teleporting away from their current position.

Multiplayer Prerelease

And a friendly reminder that we've kicked off our multiplayer prerelease testing. Please review and fill out this form if you're interested in participating: https://forms.gle/8Hny22x1nNTY1iZ36 and I'll get you added to our test group ASAP.